Improving job outlook starts with being loyal to yourself first

(NewsNation Now) — Mandi Woodruff-Santos joined Adrienne Bankert on “Morning in America” to talk about how she took her salary from $30,000/year to nearly $300,000/year over the course of a decade using a careful system of negotiation and positioning to grab every dollar that was on the table.

She said the first thing to do is dispel the taboo that it’s bad for people to move on from a job when they decide it’s the right thing to do for their career, personal lives and financial situation.

The so-called “Great Resignation” has been fueled in large part by people doing just that: Making the choice to prioritize themselves and their families over the needs of a particular employer. It’s changed the entire balance in the working world, and left employers in the position of needing to negotiate and offer better compensation and benefits packages to attract the best workers.

Woodruff-Santos said she counsels women, especially women of color, in improving their career situations. The first thing she tells them is to evaluate their own outlook carefully and not get caught up in the idea that they have to jump on the quitting bandwagon because so many others are doing it. When the time is right, however, she teaches them how to position themselves for success.

She said the main point is to be open to new opportunities whenever they come along, rather than being stagnant in one particular field or career. Employers are offering sign-on bonuses and incentives like never before, but that’s not a reason to make an unwise jump.

Woodruff-Santos changed careers completely six times over the course of a decade, starting as a journalist in New York City working for peanuts. She pointed out that it’s critical for employees to start feeling loyal to themselves. Businesses are always loyal to themselves, she said, so workers should feel the same.

While quitting six times in 10 years might sound extreme, Woodruff-Santos said that she hasn’t burned a single bridge, and that when she went out on her own three of her first clients were former employers. She said it’s possible to “quit compassionately,” to pursue your best opportunities without leaving destruction in your wake.