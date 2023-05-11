Inflation down for 10th month but prices still up

  • Bureau of Labor Statistics reports 4.9% inflation rate
  • But the cost of eggs spiked 21%, flour 17.8% and frozen veggies 21%
  • Expert: "I think people are numb to it ... not changing their habits"

Updated:
Your Money

