Inflation impacting school supply shopping

(NewsNation) — It’s back-to-school on a budget for many moms and dads — a recent study found shoppers expect to spend anywhere from $250 to $500 on their students.

Clothing is a big chunk of that cash spent — most parents plan to spend $100 to $250 on new apparel.

Grace Sica, the executive director of Operation Warm, joined NewsNation’s “Morning in America” to share how they’re helping students and giving them a boost of confidence.

“I really firmly believe that what we do is more than a coat or more than the pair of shoes. We believe that when a kid is given something new, especially a kid who doesn’t regularly get new things, when they get a new coat or a new pair of shoes, it gives them a boost in confidence so that they walk into school feeling better,” Sica said.

Every year, the organization gives away winter coats to students. If you’d like to make a donation, visit www.operationwarm.org; every $25 provides a brand new winter coat and every $20 provides a brand new pair of athletic shoes.