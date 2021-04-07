IRS has $1.3B in unclaimed 2017 tax refunds — but time is running out to request it

(WHNT) — If you didn’t file a tax return in 2017, you still might be able to file and get a refund if you act before the deadline.

The IRS said Monday that the agency is sitting on $1.3 billion in refunds due to roughly 1.3 million taxpayers who haven’t filed yet.

The law allows taxpayers a three-year window to file a return for previous years.

“The IRS wants to help taxpayers who are due refunds but haven’t filed their 2017 tax returns yet,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Time is quickly running out for these taxpayers. There’s only a three-year window to claim these refunds, and the window closes on May 17. We want to help people get these refunds, but they will need to quickly file a 2017 tax return.”

IRS officials estimate the midpoint of the returns to be $865 — meaning half the unsent refunds are more than $865 and half are under $865.

For taxpayers mailing their return, it must be postmarked by May 17.