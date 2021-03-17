IRS to push back tax filing deadline amid backlog

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Internal Revenue Service will push back the federal tax deadline by a month, according to two members of Congress.

The filing deadline, which was originally scheduled for April 15, will now be May 17.

U.S. Reps. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ) and Richard Neal (D-MA), both leaders in the House Ways and Means Committee, applauded the move in a joint statement.

“This extension is absolutely necessary to give Americans some needed flexibility in a time of unprecedented crisis,” they said in a statement. “Under titanic stress and strain, American taxpayers and tax preparers must have more time to file tax returns. And the IRS itself started the filing season late, continues to be behind schedule, and now must implement changes from the American Rescue Plan.”

The two had called for the extension and said they would continue to monitor developments during the filing season.

The IRS commissioner is scheduled to testify to their committee on Thursday.

NewsNation has reached out to the IRS, but has not heard back. This story will be updated.

