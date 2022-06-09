A hiring sign offers a $500 bonus outside a McDonalds restaurant, in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa., Wednesday, May 5, 2021. U.S. employers posted a record number of available jobs in March, starkly illustrating the desperation of businesses to hire more people as the economy expands. Yet total job gains increased only modestly that month, according to a Labor Department report issued Tuesday, May 11. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — More Americans applied for jobless aid last week, but the number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits stayed near its five-decade low.

The latest report released by the Labor Department Thursday showed jobless claims tick up by 27,000 to 229,000. The four-week average of claims, which levels out week-to-week volatility, decreased by 8,000 to 215,000.

This comes as America’s employers extended a hiring streak in May, adding 390,000 jobs amid skyrocketing inflation and mounting fears of a potential economic backslide.

The report last week from the Labor Department showed that last month’s job growth kept the unemployment rate to 3.6%, the same rate as the prior two reports and the lowest level since the pandemic erupted two years ago. The solid hiring streak has bolstered an economy under pressure from high inflation and interest rates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.