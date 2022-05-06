(NewsNation) — America’s employers extended a streak of hiring in April, adding 428,000 jobs despite surging inflation and interest rates.

The report Friday from the Labor Department showed that last month’s job growth kept the unemployment rate to 3.6%, the same rate as the prior report and the lowest level since the pandemic erupted two years ago.

The economy’s hiring gains have been remarkably consistent in the face of the worst inflation in four decades. Despite the inflation surge, persistent supply bottlenecks, the damaging effects of COVID-19 and now a war in Europe, employers have added at least 400,000 jobs monthly since May 2021.

Yet it’s unclear how long the jobs boom will continue. The Federal Reserve this week raised its key rate by a half-percentage point — its most aggressive move since 2000 — and signaled further large rate hikes to come. As the Fed’s rate hikes take effect, they will make it increasingly expensive for consumers and businesses to borrow, spend and hire.

“Trying to slow the economy just enough, without causing a recession,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics said of the Fed. “Their track record on that is not particularly good.”

Even so, pay raises haven’t kept pace with the spike in consumer prices: Adjusted for inflation, hourly wages have actually fallen for 12 straight months.

In addition, the vast economic aid that the government had been supplying to households has expired. And Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has helped accelerate inflation and clouded the economic outlook. Some economists warn of a growing risk of recession.

President Joe Biden is set to speak about the report Friday afternoon.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.