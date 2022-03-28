(NewsNation) — Many Americans are buying less gas to offset rising costs. The current U.S. average for a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped six cents over the past two weeks to $4.37 per gallon, but some say gas is still too expensive.

“One third of adults reported driving less. They are finding ways to trip chain to get more done per trip so they can maximize their mobility,” said Lisa Whalen, Morning Consult automotive and mobility analyst on “Morning in America.”

A nationwide survey from Morning Consult found that 15% of Americans who see gas prices as a significant factor in their vehicle purchasing decisions increased their use of public transportation last month. The study also showed that gas buying is down 18% among baby boomers and 10% among Americans who make under $50,000 per year and suburbanites.

Whalen added that the study considered individuals working from home as well. She says America, by nature, uses more gas than other countries.

“Americans absolutely use more gas not only because of personal mobility but because our our mix is very much skewed toward trucks and vehicles use that more gas,” Whalen said.

She said nationwide, fuel conservation will continue as prices climb.

“They’re going to be conserving a dollar just because we’re looking at inflation and that in the midst of rising gas prices. So they’ve got multiple pain points in their wallet,” she added.