(NewsNation) — When doing your taxes this year, you might want to take a look at writing off some medical expenses.

To do this, you must itemize your deductions on IRS Schedule A instead of a standard deduction, according to TurboTax.

Medical costs that most people already know to write off include the costs of prescription drugs like insulin and birth control, insurance premiums, hospital bills and some addiction treatment programs.

But acupuncture, pregnancy test kits, fertility treatments, programs to help you quit smoking, special mattresses for those with arthritis, and the costs of making your home accessible can all be written off as well, according to the IRS.

False teeth and glasses are also tax-deductible.

However, there are some items the IRS will not allow you to write off. These include funeral expenses, gym dues, most cosmetic procedures, (unless they are deemed necessary) and prescription drugs that are not federally legal, such as medical cannabis.

It is also important to point out that you can only write off unreimbursed medical expenses that exceed 7.5% of your adjusted gross income.