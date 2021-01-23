Mega Millions: Winning numbers for Friday night’s $1 billion jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (NewsNation Now) — The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions grew to $1 billion ahead of the drawing after more than four months without a winner.

Here are the numbers from Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing: 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 with a Mega Ball of 24 and a Megaplier of 2.

It’s only the third time a lottery jackpot has grown so large, but much has changed since the last time such a big prize was up for grabs in 2018. The odds of winning a jackpot remain the same — incredibly small — but for a variety of reasons fewer people are playing Mega Millions or Powerball, the two lottery games offered in most of the country.

In response to falling sales, officials updated the national games to reduce starting jackpots from $40 million to $20 million and changed rules about guaranteed minimum increases between drawings. The moves made fiscal sense but they caused jackpots to grow more slowly, further tamping down sales, as demonstrated by the record 37 draws without a winner it took to reach the current Mega Millions jackpot that’s still far less than the all-time highs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report