Where did people move to and from in 2023?

(NewsNation) — Americans relocating last year mostly made their way to less expensive metropolitan areas, according to the 47th Annual United Van Lines National Movers Study.

New Jersey was the least popular moving destination for the sixth year in a row, while Vermont was the most popular moving destination for the third year in a row.

Survey respondents said that moving to be closer to family was the main influence in choosing to relocate to Vermont, followed by lifestyle change. Meanwhile, the top motivation for moves out of New Jersey was driven primarily by people looking to retire.

“The COVID-19 pandemic influenced decisions to move and accelerated existing moving patterns in 2020, mostly driven by the opportunity to work remotely, the desire to be closer to family and better affordability,” said Michael A. Stoll, an economist and professor in The Department of Public Policy at The University of California, Los Angeles.

“Some Americans may be faced with economic uncertainty, coupled with an increased cost of living and lack of affordable housing. This can result in adjustments to moving timelines or people making interstate moves, rather than across states.”

Moving In: Top Inbound states of 2023

Vermont Washington, D.C. South Carolina Arkansas Rhode Island North Carolina South Dakota Alabama New Mexico West Virginia

For the first time in more than a decade, the study noted only eight “outbound” states, since fewer Americans relocated this year, compared to the previous year.

Moving out: Top outbound states for 2023

New Jersey Illinois North Dakota New York Michigan California Massachusetts Kansas

Affordability was the most significant consideration for home buyers and sellers planning to relocate, the study revealed. The data was supported by a deeper analysis from Zillow, which examined the relationship between the United Van Lines move data and the current housing market.