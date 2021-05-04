Mother’s Day counterfeit warning: Watch out for fake high-end gifts

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Counterfeiters are peddling fake high-end merchandise online ahead of Mother’s Day, U.S. Customs and Border Protection warned Monday. The fake items range from fake Louis Vuitton wallets to Gucci scarves.

In just 2020 alone, more than 26,500 shipments were seized containing counterfeit goods that would have been an estimated $1.3 billion if they had been real, according to CBP.

“Counterfeit products pose criminal, financial and consumer safety risks for the United States and its citizens,” said Carlos C. Martel CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles. “The purchase of counterfeit goods often supports the funding of criminal enterprises and activity, such as money laundering, smuggling and trafficking in illegal guns and drugs.”

Nearly $4.26 million of counterfeit jewelry was seized by CPD in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Some tips on how to avoid purchasing counterfeit goods include:

Purchasing goods directly from the authorized retailers

Checking reviews when shopping online

Remember that if the price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

To report suspected counterfeits, visit CBP’s online e-Allegations portal or call 1-800-BE-ALERT.