Nearly half of Americans worry their savings aren’t secure

FILE – A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass. Bank of America reports earnings on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

(NewsNation) — Roughly half of Americans worry their money isn’t safe in the bank after recent high-profile banking failures.

A new Gallup poll found 29% of respondents reported they were slightly worried about how safe their money was and 19% described themselves as very worried.

The survey was conducted after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank but before the collapse of First Republic Bank, the third bank to suffer a cash run in 2023.

The level of worry varied based on a number of factors, including party identification, education and income. Democrats, those with a college education and people making $100,000 a year or more were all less likely to fear for the safety of their savings.

The survey didn’t ask people what they knew about banking safeguards and speculated that people who are unaware of those could be more concerned.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation covers losses up to $250,000 per person per covered bank.