New report showcases top 5 cities for homebuyers

(NewsNation) — A new report from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows the best places to buy a home right now are in cities many people might not expect.

Coming in as the top place in the United States to buy a home is Elkhart, Indiana, a city with a population of 53,949. Elkhart is located two hours east of Chicago, 3.5 hours south of Detroit and 2.5 hours north of Indianapolis. it’s just a short drive away from Notre Dame.

Elkhart also boasts an unemployment rate below the national average at 1.6% and an average home listing price of $279,450.

People from Elkhart were not surprised their city made the list. Elkhart, called the “R.V. capitol of the world,” has a strong job market and an up-and-coming entertainment scene, residents say.

“There’s a multitude of high-paying jobs, which brings in people,” said Elkhart resident T.J. Miller. “It’s just the demand-supply economy. If there’s more people that want housing, then the housing market is going to go way up.”

Also coming in the top five on the list are Burlington, North Carolina; Johnson City, Tennessee.; Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Billings, Montana.