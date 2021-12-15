Pet owners scramble over lack of supplies

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — Supply chain shortages have impacted several industries from food to toys. Now, pet owners are feeling the impact of the slowdown when buying necessities for their furry friends.

Pet ownership has gone up 70 percent since last year, causing a much higher demand for pet supplies. With ports still backed up, it’s become nearly impossible to get items from overseas like canned food, nail clippers, brushes, cages and puppy pads.

Big box stores and online retailers have been hit hard since they buy their products in bulk from China and Europe. However, many mom-and-pop pet stores have been able to keep shelves stocked with products from the U.S. to relieve pet owners hunting for supplies.

“You know, it all comes down to smaller people. Every time you keep shrinking your supply chain up, you’re able to get better things. When you have to deal with what everybody has to get at the same time, then you’re hurting,” said Steve Cohen, owner of the Dog Bar.

Cohen recommends checking local stores first in your hunt for pet supplies.