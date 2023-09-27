Pint-sized pets win over American hearts

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — In a world full of dog and cat lovers, pint-sized pets are taking over American hearts.

Pet ownership across the nation has dropped by 4% this year, according to the American Pet Products Association. But that hasn’t stopped families from bringing home 12.7 million small reptiles and mammals as pets.

“I’ve never heard someone say, ‘Oh, I need to get home to let my guinea pig out,'” Amanda Norman said.

Norman and her husband Jonathan Love are currently pet parents to nine small guinea pigs.

“We have Elliot, who is a Sheltie, and he’s got these long flowing locks. And we have Reba, who’s our Texel, and she’s got like a kinky perm,” Norman said.

Their love for guinea pigs prompted them to open a small animal spa, boarding and adoption center in Rockford, Illinois, last year called Norm’s Piggy Pen. The shop helped more than 200 little animals get adopted within their first year.

“We knew they were out there, those people who love their small pets as much as we do, and we wanted to find them and build Norm’s for them,” Norman said.

With millions still struggling with record-high inflation, the heftier price tag for a man’s best friend has some rethinking the leash for a smaller, more cost-effective four-legged family member.

Last year, dog ownership fell to 5.6% while the number of Americans who brought home a small pet shot up almost 7%.

“There’s something about just the affection that you can get from a guinea pig,” Norman said. “They’re great companion animals because they just love to sit and be cuddled.”