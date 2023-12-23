Postage stamp hikes set to begin in 2024

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Postal Service announced upcoming price changes set to take effect on Jan. 21, 2024.

The proposed adjustments, greenlit by the Postal Service governors, aim to enhance the overall efficiency of shipping operations.

Under the new pricing structure, USPS Ground Advantage prices will see a 5.4 percent increase, while both Priority Mail service and Priority Mail Express service will experience hikes of 5.7 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively.

The pricing for USPS Connect Local will remain unchanged.

The price adjustments are needed as “inflationary pressures on operating expenses continue and the effects of a previously defective pricing model are still being felt,” USPS said. “The prices of the Postal Service remain among the most affordable in the world.”

“Driven by the ongoing implementation of the Delivering for America plan, 98 percent of the nation’s population currently receives their mail and packages in less than three days,” a press release said.