Powerball jackpot at $638M for Christmas Day drawing

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Imagine winning more than half a billion dollars on Christmas! Some lucky lottery player could do just that in the Christmas Day Powerball drawing.

The Powerball jackpot is now at $638 million for Monday night’s drawing, officials said. The cash payout is $321.1 million.

The last time soneone won the jackpot on Christmas Day was 10 years ago. This is the fourth time this year that jackpot has been over half a billion.

A California lottery player won the $1.76 billion jackpot in October, opting for a $997.6 million payout, officials said.

Nobody won the jackpot in Saturday drawing, but three New York City lottery players won $50,000. The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 9, 14, 17, 18, 53 and red Powerball was 6.

