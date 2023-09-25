Powerball jackpot climbs to $785M, 4th-largest ever

(NewsNation) — After 28 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, the Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $785 million, the fourth largest prize in the game’s history.

The payout has been building since July 19, when a player in California matched all six numbers to win $1.08 billion.

The jackpot-less streak will be on the line Monday night when numbers are drawn at 10:59 p.m. EST.

The current total is the fourth highest in Powerball history:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $785 Million (est.) – Sept. 25, 2023 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

Although it’s advertised as $785 million, that amount is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over three decades. However, most opt for the cash lump sum option, which is $367 million for Monday’s drawing.

Those winnings would also be subject to federal taxes, as well as state taxes, depending on where the winner lives.

If you include other lottery games like Mega Millions, Monday’s Powerball jackpot is the ninth-largest in the world. The biggest jackpot was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize won in November 2022 in California.

Your odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, including Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.