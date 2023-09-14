Powerball jackpot nears $600M: When is the next drawing?

Addy Bink

Updated:

(NEXSTAR) — Without a winner in Wednesday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has rolled again, reaching an estimated $596 million ahead of the next drawing.

No ticket matched the winning numbers of 22, 30, 37, 44, 45, and red Powerball 18. There was, however, a ticket worth $1 million sold in Missouri that matched all five white balls. A ticket in South Carolina did the same, but with the Power Play multiplier, the prize doubled to $2 million.

At its current pace, the Powerball jackpot could become the third-largest won this year, coming off the heels of a $1.08 billion prize won by a California ticket in July — the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

There have been 24 consecutive drawings since, producing the current jackpot. At an estimated $596 million, the jackpot has the potential to grow to $600 million ahead of Saturday’s 10:59 p.m. ET drawing.

At its current estimated value, it ranks as the 11th largest Powerball jackpot on record, edging out a $590.5 million prize won by a ticket in Florida in 2013. It would need to grow to roughly $633 million to become the 10th largest, a spot currently held by a $632.6 million jackpot split by tickets in California and Wisconsin in 2022.

Should there be a winner on Saturday, they will have to choose between the annuitized prize — the estimated $596 million — or a lump sum payment of about $288.2 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. You have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any prize, and a 1 in 292.2 million chance at winning the Powerball jackpot.

Meanwhile, the $1.08 billion jackpot hit this summer remains unclaimed, as does the record-setting $1.602 billion Mega Millions jackpot hit in Florida last month.

