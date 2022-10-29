(NewsNation) — No one won Wednesday’s $700 million Powerball jackpot, meaning that the jackpot will be even bigger on Saturday night.

Thanks to sales of additional tickets, the jackpot is now expected to be $825 million.

“If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it will rank as the second largest jackpot in Powerball history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, and fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history,” a release from the Multi-State Lottery Association said.

If Saturday’s drawing once again results in no jackpot winner, the size of the winnings will grow even larger.

The Multi-State Lottery Association estimates that the jackpot will reach $1 billion by the following drawing on Monday, October 31.

How do you pick your lottery numbers? Some people use certain numbers they feel are lucky, like birthdays, anniversaries or phone numbers, hoping their cherished numbers will bring a big win.

But have you ever wondered which numbers actually have a proven record of winning?