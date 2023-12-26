Powerball jumps to $685 million after no Christmas winner

(NewsNation) — Santa didn’t make anyone a millionaire Monday.
Powerball’s jackpot has swelled to $685 million after it went unclaimed on Christmas. If someone had the winning numbers, it would have been the first Christmas jackpot in a decade.
The winning numbers were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and Powerball 4. While nobody took the jackpot, winners in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, California, Colorado and Georgia took prizes between $1 million and a little over $2 million.
The next drawing is Wednesday Dec. 27. The estimated cash value is $344.7 million before taxes.
Nobody has won the jackpot since Oct. 11’s $1.7 billion haul. The odds of winning Mega Millions and Power Ball jackpots plunged when they added more numbers in 2015.
Each ticker has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning the Powerball jackpot.