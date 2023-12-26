Powerball jumps to $685 million after no Christmas winner

Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. An estimated $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot that has been growing since July is about to be on the line. Saturday night’s jackpot is the world’s fifth-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 33 consecutive drawings. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

(NewsNation) — Santa didn’t make anyone a millionaire Monday.

Powerball’s jackpot has swelled to $685 million after it went unclaimed on Christmas. If someone had the winning numbers, it would have been the first Christmas jackpot in a decade.

The winning numbers were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and Powerball 4. While nobody took the jackpot, winners in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, California, Colorado and Georgia took prizes between $1 million and a little over $2 million.

The next drawing is Wednesday Dec. 27. The estimated cash value is $344.7 million before taxes.

Nobody has won the jackpot since Oct. 11’s $1.7 billion haul. The odds of winning Mega Millions and Power Ball jackpots plunged when they added more numbers in 2015.

Each ticker has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning the Powerball jackpot.