Price of chicken wings drops below pre-pandemic levels

Americans are expected to eat 1.42 billion chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday, but some states have a bigger hankering than others. (Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The cost of chicken wings is at its lowest level in years, just in time for football season.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s price index for chicken wings has dropped to levels not seen since 2018. The average wholesale price for a pound of wings dropped from $3.25 per pound in May 2021 to $1.68 in July 2022. The cost continues to trend lower for August.

According to the Department of Agriculture’s price index, the CEO of Pilgrim’s Pride believes high demand for wings led to the supply and the price of the product returning to appropriate levels.

This downward trend comes after the prices for chicken wings soared last year amid an increase in demand for wings and a national wing shortage.

Meanwhile, the drop in prices comes just as the first regular season game of the NFL season kicks off on Sept. 8.