(NewsNation) — A Realtor.com survey found 80% of Gen Z and 76% of Millennials who have moved in with their romantic partner did so by considering money, logistics or both as factors.

Younger generations have had to deal with notoriously high housing prices in recent years, making cutting costs a high priority in this decision. The survey found only 44% of the generation called Baby Boomers considered money and logistics when moving in with their partners.

While the study found that 70% of all respondents did save money by moving in with partner, experts warn co-habitation could put a strain on the relationship.

“Living with a romantic partner might bring a couple closer together, but it can also magnify potential issues in a relationship,” said Clare Trapasso, executive news editor at Realtor.com.

Certified financial therapist and couples coach Adam Kol joined “Morning in America” to discuss the advice he gives couples deciding to take the plunge.

“As individuals, you definitely want to get clear on four things: Your own income, your own expenses, your own debts and your own assets,” said Kol. “What I recommend discussing is: How much rent can you afford? What’s your job security? What are your financial contingencies if something goes wrong? What are your credit scores and your debts?”

The survey found 42% of respondents who moved in with their romantic partner ended up regretting the move, with 31% saying it was because they moved too fast.

“It creates more opportunities for tension and conflict,” Kol said. “On the other hand, it does also create more opportunities for teamwork.”