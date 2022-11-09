Rent control measures face an uncertain future

A rent control advocate signs his name to a mock eviction notice during a demonstration in front of the Florida Realtors office building Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

(NewsNation) — Going into the election, the economy was a top concern for voters, one reflected in rent control measures on the ballot.

More than half of Americans pay more than 30% of their income in rent and inflation has impacted rent prices across the country.

Two key rent control measures were on the ballot this election.

In Pasadena, California, voters had a chance to weigh in on a measure that would cap rent increases at 75% of the consumer price index, establish a housing board in the city and set rules governing just cause evictions.

California already has statewide rent control, but individual cities and counties in the state have adopted their own laws as well.

With votes still being counted, “yes” votes on Measure H hold an extremely narrow lead.

In Florida, Orange County voters said yes to an ordinance that would cap rent increases.

The law won’t take effect immediately, however. A lawsuit filed in September would have removed the rent control measure from the ballot.

A judge ruled voters could still weigh in, however, and issued a temporary injunction that prevents the county from certifying the results.

County officials have 30 days to appeal the injunction to Florida’s Supreme Court.