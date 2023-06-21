Rubio calls for ban on soda, junk food purchases with SNAP

(NewsNation) — A new debate is brewing over whether supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) recipients can use their benefits to buy food with less nutritional value.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) has introduced the Health SNAP Act, which would ban assistance for what he calls junk food, in an effort to help direct Americans toward healthier food options.

Critics argue against the government’s interference in personal dietary choices.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal food program that requires applicants to meet income and housing resource criteria for qualification.

However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) specifies certain restrictions for SNAP recipients, who cannot buy alcohol, cigarettes and vitamins using this assistance. Rubio’s proposal would take those limitations a step further and eliminate sugary treats.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Rubio cited USDA data that 20% of the program’s spending goes toward unhealthy foods and drinks.

“More than 40 percent of U.S. adults are obese, and roughly half have diabetes or prediabetes. These diseases can be debilitating. They are also extremely expensive, costing hundreds of billions of dollars in medical costs each year,” Rubio wrote. “That SNAP plays a role in their spread is immoral, irresponsible and reprehensible.”

Rubio’s proposal emphasizes restricting purchases of “soft drinks, candy, ice cream, prepared deserts such as cakes, pies, cookies, or similar products.”

Rubio wrote that he plans to introduce legislation that would “explicitly exclude” sodas and prepared desserts from SNAP, reworking the program to push for healthier food options such as milk and pure fruit juice.

Citing the USDA report, Rubio claims that 20 cents of every dollar spent under the benefits program go toward “sweetened beverages, desserts, salty snacks, candy and sugar.” He argues it would cost taxpayers more than $204 billion over the next decade.

Other lawmakers on Capitol Hill echoed similar concerns during a hearing earlier this month.

“I’m not saying people shouldn’t be able to buy a pack of crackers, but if we’re honest some of what’s bought is leading to the health challenges that you’re talking about,” said Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA).

The conservative think tank American Enterprise Institute recently found 65% of adults on the program ages 50 through 64 had been diagnosed with a diet-related disorder and 42% were obese.

The USDA, in response to Rubio’s proposal, said in a statement to NewsNation that it’s working to incentivize eating healthy foods, acknowledging that such options can sometimes be costlier.

“Rather than focusing on restricting choice, which would increase program costs and complexity and undermines the dignity of millions of Americans by assuming that low-income Americans are unable to make decisions that are best for themselves and their families, USDA has worked to make healthy choices more accessible and within reach for all Americans.”

Grocery store employees have expressed concerns regarding challenges at checkout.

“The cashier would have to play the part of the food police,” said Christopher Jones of the National Grocers Association. “So you come in with your SNAP card, you want to buy a product and you don’t know if it’s on the list of restricted foods, the cashier has to tell you to turn around and put it back. We just don’t envision that being a very good program.”

The National Grocers Association also highlights the lack of clear definitions by the government regarding health and unhealthy food choices, suggesting it would then become the government’s responsibility to determine the specific food choices for SNAP recipients.

NewsNation contacted several food bank organizations as well as Rubio’s office but has not received a response at this time.