Americans resolving to save money in 2024

(NewsNation) — Most Americans want to save more money in 2024, according to a new Statista Consumer Insights survey.

Fifty-nine percent of respondents were focused on their finances and vowed to save more money next year. Along those lines, one in four U.S. adults said they want to cut back on living expenses, including food and energy.

The money-minded New Year’s resolution surpassed other popular goals including exercising more and losing weight. Drinking less alcohol and switching to a vegetarian or vegan diet were among some of the least popular resolutions, taken on by 13% and 3% of respondents, respectively. About 19% of people said they want to spend less time on social media and drink less alcohol.

On paper, inflation is heading in the right direction. Necessities such as groceries and rent, however, are still more expensive than they used to be and consumers are feeling the pressure.

More Americans are dipping into their retirement savings for loans or hardship withdrawals, according to recent reports.

Americans tend to cut back on contracts and subscriptions, new clothes, and visits to bars, cafes and restaurants during times of high inflation, according to a separate 2002 Statista survey.