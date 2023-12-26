Wealthier self-checkout shoppers more likely to steal: Survey

Beautiful young woman looking at the receipt from the grocery store at night. Close-up.

(NewsNation) — The convenience of self-checkout may be backfiring for retailers, according to data from LendingTree.

The online lending marketplace surveyed 2,000 U.S. consumers and found that 18% of people who admitted to stealing at self-checkout are making more than $100,000.

The other self-admitted shoplifters have salaries of $35,000 and less and between $50,000 to $74,999, according to LendingTree.

“There’s no doubt that some folks struggling financially might be tempted to walk away without paying,” said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree. “However, I think there may be more who do it because they can or because of the thrill of it. I also think that those who did it successfully could be tempted into doing it again. Given there were no consequences the first time, they may be emboldened to do it over and over again.”

When asked if they felt bad about their actions, 60% of those who have stolen felt remorseful and 33% say they’ve been caught. A total of 44% say they’ll likely do it again.

LendingTree noted that about 37% said they’d only steal food, water or health care goods.

A total of 69% survey respondents said they believe that self-checkout machines contribute to shoplifting.

Several retailers are currently rethinking self-checkout after experiencing “shrink,” which is the retail industry’s term for loss of inventory.