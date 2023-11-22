republican debate

Seniors aging in place causes surge in spare bedrooms: Report

  • 62% of all homes in the US have at least one spare bedroom 
  • "Surge of spare rooms speaks to a mismatch in housing market": Economist
  • Seniors with 2 or more spare rooms account for 17% of homes owned in US

Updated:

(NewsNation) — The supply of extra bedrooms is surging, and it’s partially thanks to seniors aging in place, according to a new report from Apartment List by economist Chris Salviati.

62% of all homes in the U.S. have at least one spare bedroom, up from 49% in 1970, Apartment List reported.

Further, 17% of all owned homes are occupied by single or married seniors with two or more spare bedrooms.

“The surge of spare bedrooms speaks to a mismatch in the housing market, at a time when so many feel there are too few options available,” Salviati said.

Seniors aging in place are keeping a significant share of single-family homes unavailable to younger generations, according to Salviati. It’s why, in part, it’s hard for millennials to break into homeownership.

Salviati examined the following long-term implications that explain the trend:

  • A lack of starter homes for first-time homebuyers
  • A dependence on inheriting, rather than buying, your first home
  • Spare bedrooms acting as a housing safety net for young adults
  • A sharp increase in the prevalence of multi-generational households
  • More opportunities for home-sharing
  • An acceleration of the remote work revolution
  • New policy solutions designed to tackle housing shortages and housing mismatch
Your Money

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation