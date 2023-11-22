Seniors aging in place causes surge in spare bedrooms: Report

(NewsNation) — The supply of extra bedrooms is surging, and it’s partially thanks to seniors aging in place, according to a new report from Apartment List by economist Chris Salviati.
62% of all homes in the U.S. have at least one spare bedroom, up from 49% in 1970, Apartment List reported.
Further, 17% of all owned homes are occupied by single or married seniors with two or more spare bedrooms.
“The surge of spare bedrooms speaks to a mismatch in the housing market, at a time when so many feel there are too few options available,” Salviati said.
Seniors aging in place are keeping a significant share of single-family homes unavailable to younger generations, according to Salviati. It’s why, in part, it’s hard for millennials to break into homeownership.
Salviati examined the following long-term implications that explain the trend:
- A lack of starter homes for first-time homebuyers
- A dependence on inheriting, rather than buying, your first home
- Spare bedrooms acting as a housing safety net for young adults
- A sharp increase in the prevalence of multi-generational households
- More opportunities for home-sharing
- An acceleration of the remote work revolution
- New policy solutions designed to tackle housing shortages and housing mismatch