Seniors aging in place causes surge in spare bedrooms: Report

(NewsNation) — The supply of extra bedrooms is surging, and it’s partially thanks to seniors aging in place, according to a new report from Apartment List by economist Chris Salviati.

62% of all homes in the U.S. have at least one spare bedroom, up from 49% in 1970, Apartment List reported.

Further, 17% of all owned homes are occupied by single or married seniors with two or more spare bedrooms.

“The surge of spare bedrooms speaks to a mismatch in the housing market, at a time when so many feel there are too few options available,” Salviati said.

Seniors aging in place are keeping a significant share of single-family homes unavailable to younger generations, according to Salviati. It’s why, in part, it’s hard for millennials to break into homeownership.

Salviati examined the following long-term implications that explain the trend: