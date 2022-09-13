(NewsNation) — Grocery store prices are retreating somewhat, but are still well above their 2021 levels, according to NewsNation’s Inflation Index.

The index measures prices for goods in the 10 states hit hardest by inflation: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Texas and Washington.

The prices of bread and milk are down, $0.11 and $0.07, respectively, from a week ago. But their prices are still more than 15% higher than they were a year ago in those states.

Milk’s price drop breaks a climb that lasted three weeks, NewsNation found.

Eggs are $0.07 more expensive than they were a year ago.

Overall, shoppers are now paying 11% more at the grocery store compared to last year and some analysts believe prices will still go up. Shoppers are having trouble believing their eyes.

“Mayo, condiments, things like that — I’m, like, this shouldn’t have to cost this much. Even things like drinks, sodas, things like that. This shouldn’t have to be $7,” said Chidimma Igboakaeze, an Instacart shopper.

At a Southern California grocery store, ribeye steaks were on sale — for $17 a pound. A 6-pound whole chicken costs well over $14 and these meat prices are actually an improvement.

“They’re actually a touch lower, and this is the lowest price in a year. But they’re still at a really high level from what we’re used to,” David Anderson, an agricultural economist and professor at Texas A&M University, said Tuesday on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

New federal data confirms beef, veal, fish, seafood and poultry prices were down by 3% last month. Anderson says it’s partly due to the culling of herds because of heat and drought.

But dairy products are up by 16%, produce by 8%, grain products by 16%, and eggs are up by a massive 40% compared to this time in 2021.

“That’s got to be about the highest price ever monthly for egg prices,” said Anderson, who attributed the problem to skyrocketing livestock feed costs.

Agriculture experts are tracking the impact of high prices on consumer demand. It’s estimated that about three-quarters of all shoppers have already changed their habits.

“Some are switching the cut. So, instead of buying a ribeye steak, they’re buying a sirloin, or maybe instead of buying a pork chop, they’re buying a ham,” Glynn Tonsor, an agriculture economist at Kansas State University, said Tuesday.

A new threat that could push consumer prices even higher is a potential rail strike. That and overall inflation will likely have an impact on holiday dinners in the months ahead.