(NewsNation) — If you like cheese and sleep, one company has a job opportunity you’ll need to check out.

Sleep Junkie is looking for a team of five people to study how cheese affects dreams. The crew will get paid $1,000 to spend three months eating cheese before bed and recording their sleep quality and dreams.

For those looking to enhance their dreaming, it’s not uncommon to turn to food. Cheese is just one of many foods that are reported to affect dreams. Others include nuts, bananas, cherries and anything spicy.

A study done by the British Cheese Board found blue cheese gave people vivid dreams while white cheddar reportedly resulted in dreams of celebrities. The study wasn’t very large or peer-reviewed, and there’s no scientific evidence as to why cheese might cause nightmares or that different types of cheese could cause different types of dreams.

There is some evidence that cheese could affect sleep, however. Cheese contains tryptophan, which helps promote relaxation and stress relief. The calcium in cheese can also help promote a deeper sleep, which could mean people spend more time in REM sleep and dream more.

Sleep Junkie is following in the British Cheese Board’s footsteps, hoping to test different types of cheeses, including vegan and lactose-free cheese.

Participants must be over the age of 21, own a smartwatch that tracks sleep, have a consistent sleep schedule and be able to sleep alone during the study. They’ll be assigned different types of cheeses to try and asked to record information about their sleep and dreams during the study.