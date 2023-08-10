SNAP benefits accepted on Instacart in all 50 states

(NewsNation) — Instacart, an online marketplace delivery service, is now accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in all 50 states and Washington D.C., the Progressive Grocer reported.

The company is the first of its kind to do so, most recently adding Alaska to its service area. Teaming up with Albertsons Company, Instacart offers e-grocery services for SNAP customers at seven Alaskan locations, the report said.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal food program that requires applicants to meet income and housing resource criteria for qualification. Nearly 42 million Americans are enrolled in the benefits program, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA specifies certain restrictions for SNAP recipients, who cannot buy alcohol, cigarettes and vitamins using this assistance.