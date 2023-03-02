States, cities offer cash incentives for people to relocate

(NewsNation) — What if you could get paid to move to a different state — would you do it?

There is no shortage of places that are offering their own relocation bonuses, and when it comes to quality of life and standard of living, there seems to be something for everyone from the Gulf Coast to the Canadian border.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the places around the country where you can make some money off a move.

Alabama

Where: The Shoals area, which includes the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia, is located along the Tennessee River in northwest Alabama.

Incentives: Through the Remote Shoals Program, the state offers full-time remote workers over 18 years old a $10,000 cash incentive to relocate to one of the Shoals area cities.

Eligible candidates will receive 25% of the incentive up front, 25% after six months and the remaining 50% after the first year.

Eligible candidates must earn a minimum of $52,000 or more per year. Also, candidates must also be “full-time employees or self-employed as an independent contractor outside Colbert and Lauderdale counties,” the website said.

Vice President of the Shoals Economic Development Authority Adam Himber told “Morning in America” that they’ve received applications from people in all 50 states as well as international applicants to participate in their relocation program.

“We came up with Remote Shoals as a way to enhance our economic development efforts by having remote workers come and bring their paychecks to our community, which is bringing in tremendous new salary into the community and giving back in sales tax revenue, property ownership and just all around impacting our community,” he said.

Alaska

Where: The entire state of Alaska: The fund has no regional restrictions.

Incentives: The Permanent Fund Dividend, the state offers a cash incentive to its residents who have maintained residency for a year. However, the fund dividend for residents is based on yearly revenue, which, according to House Method, is around $1,600 on average. But, the 2022 dividend came out to $3,284.

Arkansas

Where: Northwest Arkansas, which makes up the cities and areas around Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville.

Incentives: The Northwest Arkansas Council is offering a $10,000 cash incentive for remote workers to move to the region through the Life Works Here initiative. To be eligible, you must be older than 24, have full-time employment and relocate to Northwest Arkansas within six months.

Georgia

Where: Savannah, Georgia: This historical coastal city is home to more than 140,000 residents.

Incentives: The city is recruiting tech workers to come live in the city. Qualified workers can get up to $2,000 for moving expenses.

Iowa

Where: Newton, Iowa, a town of about 15,000, is about 35 minutes from Des Moines, the state capital.

Incentives: The Newton Housing Initiative, approved in 2014, incentivizes potential homebuyers, builders and developers to expand the quality and quantity of real estate.

For homes valued at $180,000 or more, a $10,000 cash incentive and the “get to know Newton welcome package.”

For homes valued between $100,000 and $179,000; a $5,000 cash incentive and the “get to know Newton welcome package.”

Kansas

Where: Lincoln, Kansas; a small town with the slogan, “The size of a dime with the heart of a dollar!” The town, located in the heart of north-central Kansas, has a population of just under 3,500 according to the town’s website.

Incentives: Build a home on a free home site in a new subdivision with Lincoln’s “Free Home Site Program” which offers 21 free lots available in a new subdivision.

Where: Topeka, Kansas, the state’s capital city, is looking for new talent and is willing to pay new residents up to $15,000 to relocate through the Choose Topeka program.

Incentives: The Choose Topeka program is offering on-site candidates $10,000 if they rent a home in their first year and $15,000 to those who buy a home in their first year. For remote workers, the cash incentive lowers to $5,000 for those who rent and $10,000 for those who buy their homes in their first year.

Candidates must confirm with their employer that they participate in the program, and must move to Topeka for a full-time position.

Candidates must purchase or rent a home in Shawnee County within the first year of their hire or move and have to participate in the Choose Topeka immersion program.

Maryland

Where: Baltimore, Maryland: The coastal city has a population of more than 600,000.

Incentives: The “Buying Into Baltimore” program provides $5,000 for potential homeowners to purchase a home in the area. Twenty potential homeowners can receive the grant per year. To be eligible, applicants must have attended and completed the requirements of Live Baltimore’s Trolley Tour event. Applicants who receive a grant cannot take out a mortgage that exceeds $517,000.

Michigan

Where: Southwest Michigan: Through the Move to Michigan incentive, the state is encouraging remote workers to move to Southwest Michigan and offering up to $15,000 toward a new home for workers to relocate.

Incentives: Candidates can receive up to $15,000 toward the purchase of a new home as well as a choice of two additional perks worth over $5,000 to be used within the first year of residency. These perks include the choice of annual rail passes, car services, athletic club memberships and more.

Candidates can receive $10,000 toward their mortgage when buying a home worth at least $200,000 in one of the many participating Southwest Michigan cities. Residents who enroll their children in public schools for the first two years can increase the incentive to $15,000.

Candidates cannot be current Michigan residents, and they must provide proof of remote employment outside the state.

Minnesota

Where: Harmony, Minnesota: This tiny town of about 1,000 people sits on the border between Minnesota and Iowa. The town is about two hours from Minneapolis.

Slogan: “Nice place to visit, even better place to live.”

Incentives: The Harmony Economic Developments Authority will provide a cash rebate for building new homes. The EDA will provide new home builders with a rebate ranging from 5,000 to $12,000.

Oklahoma

Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma, is willing to go the extra mile to get more remote workers. The second-largest city in Oklahoma, with a population of over 400,000, Tulsa’s situated on the Arkansas River between mountains and hills.

Incentives: Tulsa Remote is offering incentives to remote workers to come live in Tulsa by offering a $10,000 relocation award along with a $1,000 relocation stipend and coworking space.

Tennessee

Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee: The southeastern Tennessee city is home to more than 175,000 and sits in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.

Incentives: Chattanooga’s GeekMove is an incentive program that incentives computer developers to move to Chattanooga. If you meet the qualifications of GeekMove, you are eligible for a possible 10 relocation packages. Some of the requirements include living at least 50 miles outside Chattanooga and being interested in participating in program events.

Vermont

Where: The entire state of Vermont: however, The Worker Relocation Incentive Program, Think Vermont, has received applications for more funding than is currently available. In 2018, the state legislature developed the program to attract new residents and was awarded $1.78 million in funds.

Incentives: The grants are awarded to those who relocate to the state on a first-come, first-serve basis. Reimbursement grants are offered up to $7,500.

West Virginia

Where: Almost Heaven, West Virginia: Through the Ascend West Virginia initiative, the state is looking to entice remote workers by offering a $12,000 cash incentive.

Incentives: Residents will receive their $12,000 cash incentive throughout the course of their first and second years. The first $10,000 will be dispersed in monthly payments over the course of the first year and the final $2,000 will be received at the end of their second year.

