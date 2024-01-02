Never got your stimulus checks? There’s still time to claim them

(NewsNation) — The IRS provided Economic Impact Payments, more commonly called stimulus checks, three times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who didn’t receive checks (or received the wrong amount) can still claim them before the deadline.

Despite rumors about a fourth stimulus check, the IRS confirmed it is not releasing another round of payments in 2024.

Pandemic-era stimulus checks

In March 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, provided payments of up to $1,200 per adult and $500 per child under 17. Payments were reduced for individuals with an adjusted gross income greater than $75,000 and $150,000 for married couples filing a joint return.

In December 2020, the Tax Relief Act authorized additional payments of up to $600 per eligible adult and up to $600 for each qualifying child, with the same thresholds for reduced payments.

Finally, in March 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act provided payments of up to $1,400 for eligible individuals and another $1,400 for each qualifying dependent, including adult dependents.

Missed out?

Many taxpayers never claimed their 2021 stimulus checks, according to an August 2023 report. But there is still time to claim that payment by filing a tax return and claiming the Recovery Rebate Credit.

Anyone who didn’t receive the full amount on their stimulus checks should include the amount they did receive when they file for taxes in 2024. This includes taxpayers who did not receive the proper amount for their dependents.

If you’re not sure whether you filed or received the credit, you can check your IRS Online Account.

How to claim missing stimulus checks

The deadline to file a return and claim the 2020 and 2021 credits is May 17, 2024, and April 15, 2025, respectively. This is because you typically have three years from the due date to claim a refund.

Individuals can file returns electronically and receive their refund via direct deposit. There is no penalty for a refund on a tax return filed past the due date.

According to Forbes, to claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, a person must:

Have been a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident alien in 2020

Not have been a dependent of another taxpayer for 2020

Have a Social Security number issued before the due date of the tax return that is valid for employment in the U.S.

To claim the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, a person must:

Have been a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident alien in 2021

Not have been a dependent of another taxpayer for 2021

Have a Social Security number issued by the due date of the tax return, claim a dependent who has a Social Security number issued by the due date of the tax return, or claim a dependent with an Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number.

You can find online tax forms and instructions to file your past due return or order them by calling 800-TAX-FORM (1.800.829.3676) or 1.800.829.4059 for TTY/TDD.