Summer fun prices skyrocketing

(NewsNation) — Summer is in full swing, and with pandemic restrictions largely lifted nationwide families are looking to get out for some fun.

There’s just one problem: That fun is going to cost a lot more this year thanks to inflation. Prices for everything from gas to get you to your fun spot to popcorn, snacks, admission and souvenirs have ballooned.

Take the national pastime, for example. In 1960, it would cost about $10.35 to take a family of four out to see a baseball game. That’s including tickets, beer, soda, a hot dog and parking. Adjusted to 2022 dollars, that’s a price of $102.23. The actual price this year, according to Fancostindex, is $204.76, and that’s not even counting an ice cream sundae served in a miniature helmet.

Even Disneyland, the most magical place on Earth, will magically empty your wallet. Costs for day at the park have gone up 300 percent since 1960.

Cost-cutting expert Jeanenne Tornatore said there are some ways to blunt the impact of inflation, especially for summer movies. For one, skip the extras like 3D showings of movies. Also, get the large popcorn (which frequently comes with free refills) and share it using bags from home. If you’re a frequent moviegoer, join the loyalty program at your favorite theater for freebies and discounts.

There’s no way to completely avoid the increase in summer costs unless you’re going to spend the whole time with board games, but even then you’ll pay more for the pizza to go with them.