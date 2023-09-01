Survey: Veterans feel optimistic about homebuying

(NewsNation) — Veterans are feeling increasingly optimistic about their finances and homebuying prospects, according to a new survey.

Veterans United Home Loans’ most recent homebuyer report, a quarterly national survey of veterans, revealed that service members who intend to buy homes in the next three years are feeling capable of securing a mortgage loan.

“The headwinds of high home prices, rising mortgage rates and low inventory keep holding back the housing market, but would-be veteran buyers can take heart — they’re in way better financial shape than their civilian counterparts,” senior media relations specialist Tierre Banks said.

Some 52% of veterans reported feeling like they’re better off financially than they were a year ago, compared to 37% of civilians.

When it comes to buying a home, 56% of veterans said they felt that buying a home is within reach, compared to only 48% of civilians. About 58% of veterans said they expect to be better off financially next year, compared to 53% of civilians.

And 52% of veterans said they feel like they can secure a home loan right now, compared to 44% of civilians.

“The veteran-civilian financial optimism gap is real, and this survey makes clear that buying a home and building a stronger financial future feels much more within reach for Veterans right now,” said Chris Birk, vice president of mortgage insight at Veterans United, the nation’s largest VA lender. “These findings also speak to how prepared and well-qualified veteran and military homebuyers are even in this challenging market.”

The survey also suggested that veteran and military buyers are becoming more comfortable with today’s higher mortgage rates.