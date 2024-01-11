Tax season: Tips for filing taxes in 2024

  • IRS using new funding to make filing taxes easier
  • Jan. 29 is the official start of 2024 tax season
  • Filing electronically fastest way to receive refund

(NewsNation) — The IRS on Monday announced Jan. 29 as the official start date of the 2024 tax season, and expects more than 128.7 million tax returns to be filed by the April 15 tax deadline.

The announcement comes as the agency undergoes a massive overhaul, attempting to improve its technology and customer service processes with tens of billions of dollars allocated to the agency through the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in August 2022.

“As our transformation efforts take hold, taxpayers will continue to see marked improvement in IRS operations in the upcoming filing season,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a news release. “IRS employees are working hard to make sure that new funding is used to help taxpayers by making the process of preparing and filing taxes easier.”

Tips to help file in 2024, from the IRS

