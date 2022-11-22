STAMFORD, CT – NOVEMBER 24: Central American immigrants and their families pray before Thanksgiving dinner on November 24, 2016 in Stamford, Connecticut. Family and friends, some of them U.S. citizens, others on work visas and some undocumented immigrants came together in an apartment to celebrate the American holiday with turkey and Latin American dishes. They expressed concern with the results of the U.S. Presidential election of president-elect Donald Trump, some saying their U.S.-born children fear the possibilty their parents will be deported after Trump’s inauguration. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Thanksgiving dinner has become 20% more expensive over the past year, according to an annual Thanksgiving survey.

The average cost to feed 10 people this Thanksgiving costs $64.05, which is $10.74 more than last year’s average cost of $53.31, according to Farm Bureau’s 37th annual Thanksgiving Dinner survey.

The survey conducted by over 200 volunteer shoppers — who checked prices in-person and online across all 50 states and Puerto Rico — proved that the holiday dinner is not inflation-proof.

Average Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner Items: (Farm Bureau Survey):

Turkey (16 lb): $28.96 (or $1.81 per lb)



Cube stuffing mix (14oz): $3.88



Sweet potatoes (3 lb): $3.96



Carrots and celery (1/2 lb each): 88 cents

Cranberries (12 oz): $2.57

Dinner rolls (1 doz): $3.73

The average cost of a 16 lb turkey is up 21% this year, costing almost $29, according to the survey results. The 14 oz bag of stuffing mix is up 69% from last year, costing $3.88. However, the survey said the average cost for a 12 oz bag of fresh cranberries is actually down by 14% at $2.57.

“We should not take our food supply for granted,” AFBF President Zippy Duvall said in response to the results. “Supporting sustainable productive agriculture in the U.S. and globally is imperative. As many of us gather with family and friends for a special meal, it’s a time for giving thanks and doing our part to help those who can’t afford a big holiday feast.”

Farmers said that there was a smaller bird flock this year after an avian flu outbreak hit multiple states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that there has been a record number of avian influenza outbreaks in wild birds and poultry flocks this year.

“Since early 2022, more than 49 million birds in 46 states have either died as a result of bird flu virus infection or have been culled (killed) due to exposure to infected birds,” the CDC said.

A new report from Wells Fargo suggests that with soaring inflation this year it may make more sense for some families to get their Thanksgiving meal at a nice restaurant and ditch the stress of preparation.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index data shows that the jump in grocery store prices during the last year was nearly twice that of restaurant food (9.81% vs. 5.79%).

To help cut down on the cost of Thanksgiving dinner for those hosting, experts suggested exploring off-brand foods and coupon hunting. Hosts could also ask their guests to contribute a shareable dish for Thanksgiving dinner. Walmart has also vowed to sell this year’s Thanksgiving meal at last year’s prices.

Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.