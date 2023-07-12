The ‘Big Stay’: More workers are staying in their current jobs

(NewsNation) — A new workplace trend called the “Big Stay” is emerging, resulting in fewer employees quitting and fewer job openings.

Data from ADP’s Research Institute found that Americans quitting jobs is down 5% from the same time last year. U.S. job openings have fallen 20% from 2022.

However, the job market has changed, and experts say more workers are hunkering down and remaining in their current jobs for more extended periods of time.

More than 50 million people quit or resigned from their jobs in 2021 and 2022 to the so-called Great Resignation, where people left their careers or switched job journeys. Yet, some Gen Z and millenial workers are regretting the decision to leave their jobs, as they’re struggling to find new ones.

Event consultant Lori Dolan understands the challenges. She told NewsNation that although she has nearly 20 years of experience, she’s struggled to find a job for at least two years and she’s “never had this much trouble finding a job.”

“Several times, I would get all the way up to the CEO, and then be told, “Oh, we’ve decided to pull the job,” literally just we’ve decided to pull the job,” she said. “Or you were one of two candidates, and we went with the other person because they had slightly more experience, and they would actually italicize slightly.”

Dolan said she’s applied for jobs in her field of expertise as well as positions outside of it, but there’s only so much she can look for outside her field.

“Just for example, tried to apply for three separate retail jobs. All the applications were online, OK, and nothing … complete ghosts,” Dolan said.

Although she’s still hunting for a job, she’s currently doing event consulting.