These are the most affordable ‘premier’ suburbs to live in: Report

(NewsNation) — Looking to move to the suburbs and not break the bank?

A new report tracked down 100 “premier” suburban cities in the U.S. that are considered “hidden gems” for those with slimmer budgets.

Storage Café, an online platform that provides storage unit listings across the nation, used data from the Zillow Home Value Index to find the perfect balance between “high-quality living and reasonably priced homes.”

Homes in the Chicago suburbs dominated five of the top 10 spots, Fort Myers was the only coastal town.

Top 10 suburbs for homebuyers

RankSuburbStateHome PricePrincipal CityHome PricePrice Difference
1SchaumburgIL$301,912Chicago, IL$291,186$10,726
2DecaturGA$315,123Atlanta, GA$376,972−$61,849
3LombardIL$334,780Chicago, IL$291,186$43,594
4SkokieIL$361,582Chicago, IL$291,186$70,396
5Fort MyersFL$370,857Cape Coral, FL$396,392−$25,535
6BloomingdaleIL$376,642Chicago, IL$291,186$85,456
7Vernon HillsIL$379,776Chicago, IL$291,186$88,589
8HackensackNJ$392,506New York, NY$716,120−$323,614
9WoodbridgeNJ$395,125New York, NY$716,120−$320,995
10TroyMI$411,819Detroit, MI$67,745$344,074
Credit: Storage Café

The appeal of American suburbia has grown in recent years, according to an Axios report. They found that nearly 50% of millennials are projected to migrate to suburban areas in pursuit of homeownership.

