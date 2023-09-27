These are the most affordable ‘premier’ suburbs to live in: Report

(NewsNation) — Looking to move to the suburbs and not break the bank?

A new report tracked down 100 “premier” suburban cities in the U.S. that are considered “hidden gems” for those with slimmer budgets.

Storage Café, an online platform that provides storage unit listings across the nation, used data from the Zillow Home Value Index to find the perfect balance between “high-quality living and reasonably priced homes.”

Homes in the Chicago suburbs dominated five of the top 10 spots, Fort Myers was the only coastal town.

Top 10 suburbs for homebuyers

Rank Suburb State Home Price Principal City Home Price Price Difference 1 Schaumburg IL $301,912 Chicago, IL $291,186 $10,726 2 Decatur GA $315,123 Atlanta, GA $376,972 −$61,849 3 Lombard IL $334,780 Chicago, IL $291,186 $43,594 4 Skokie IL $361,582 Chicago, IL $291,186 $70,396 5 Fort Myers FL $370,857 Cape Coral, FL $396,392 −$25,535 6 Bloomingdale IL $376,642 Chicago, IL $291,186 $85,456 7 Vernon Hills IL $379,776 Chicago, IL $291,186 $88,589 8 Hackensack NJ $392,506 New York, NY $716,120 −$323,614 9 Woodbridge NJ $395,125 New York, NY $716,120 −$320,995 10 Troy MI $411,819 Detroit, MI $67,745 $344,074 Credit: Storage Café

The appeal of American suburbia has grown in recent years, according to an Axios report. They found that nearly 50% of millennials are projected to migrate to suburban areas in pursuit of homeownership.