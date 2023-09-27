These are the most affordable ‘premier’ suburbs to live in: Report

(NewsNation) — Looking to move to the suburbs and not break the bank?
A new report tracked down 100 “premier” suburban cities in the U.S. that are considered “hidden gems” for those with slimmer budgets.
Storage Café, an online platform that provides storage unit listings across the nation, used data from the Zillow Home Value Index to find the perfect balance between “high-quality living and reasonably priced homes.”
Homes in the Chicago suburbs dominated five of the top 10 spots, Fort Myers was the only coastal town.
Top 10 suburbs for homebuyers
|Rank
|Suburb
|State
|Home Price
|Principal City
|Home Price
|Price Difference
|1
|Schaumburg
|IL
|$301,912
|Chicago, IL
|$291,186
|$10,726
|2
|Decatur
|GA
|$315,123
|Atlanta, GA
|$376,972
|−$61,849
|3
|Lombard
|IL
|$334,780
|Chicago, IL
|$291,186
|$43,594
|4
|Skokie
|IL
|$361,582
|Chicago, IL
|$291,186
|$70,396
|5
|Fort Myers
|FL
|$370,857
|Cape Coral, FL
|$396,392
|−$25,535
|6
|Bloomingdale
|IL
|$376,642
|Chicago, IL
|$291,186
|$85,456
|7
|Vernon Hills
|IL
|$379,776
|Chicago, IL
|$291,186
|$88,589
|8
|Hackensack
|NJ
|$392,506
|New York, NY
|$716,120
|−$323,614
|9
|Woodbridge
|NJ
|$395,125
|New York, NY
|$716,120
|−$320,995
|10
|Troy
|MI
|$411,819
|Detroit, MI
|$67,745
|$344,074
The appeal of American suburbia has grown in recent years, according to an Axios report. They found that nearly 50% of millennials are projected to migrate to suburban areas in pursuit of homeownership.