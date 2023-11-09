(NewsNation) — If you noticed more places are asking for tips lately, you’re not alone — about seven in ten U.S. adults say the same, according to a new poll published by Pew Research.

Of the nearly 12,000 U.S. adults surveyed, 72% said tipping is expected at more places than five years ago.

However, Pew found that even though they say they’re tipping more, few people are confident in knowing when and how.

About 34% say it’s extremely or very easy to know whether to tip, and 33% say the same about knowing how much to give for different services.

Most people did know to tip at sit-down restaurants — 92% said they always or often leave a tip when they go to these places. Not as many do so when getting a haircut (78%), having food delivered (76%), buying a drink at a bar (70%), or using a taxi or rideshare service (61%). Even fewer always or often tip when buying a coffee (25%) or eating at a fast-casual restaurant (12%), according to Pew.

While some are seemingly confused about how much to tip, a majority asked by Pew are against businesses deciding this for themselves. About 40% of people opposed businesses suggesting tip amounts to their customers, and 72% said they don’t want businesses including automatic service charges or tips on customers’ bills, regardless of how many people are in their group.