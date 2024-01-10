Trump Tower apartment listed for $30,000 a month

(NewsNation) — A fully furnished apartment at Trump Tower in Chicago is available for rent.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom condo could be yours for $30,000 per month.

The pricey rental was created combining two apartments, and it “surpasses the size of the average American home,” listing agent Rafael Murillo, of the RM Luxury Group at Compass, told Mansion Global.

The apartment is at 401 N. Wabash Ave., and it spans a total of 4,368 square feet.

“Acquired for over $4 million in 2016, my client invested additional millions in merging (the two) units and enhancing various aspects, including the kitchen, bathrooms, sound system and smart-home technology,” Murillo added.

One unique aspect to the apartment is a home theater and music room that comes with multiple electric guitars and an arcade game.

According to Murrilo, the apartment owner would potentially consider selling the property “for the right offer.”