Trying to save money on a new car? Waiting may be best

(NewsNation) — Amid a global computer chip shortage that is driving the cost of vehicles up, some experts suggest playing the waiting game.

New York Post reporter Lydia Moynihan said patience may be your best course of action — if possible.

“Most experts are telling people that if they can wait a year or two … we should see prices come down quite a bit,” said Moynihan.

The shortage of chips and other parts forced General Motors to build 95,000 vehicles without certain components during the second quarter.

Moynihan said automakers are also choosing to put the chips in the cars that are going to make them the most money.

“If an automaker can put a chip in a car that sells for $100,000, they’re going to put the chip in that car as opposed to a car that sells for $40,000,” she said.

The Detroit automaker said in a regulatory filing Friday that most of the incomplete vehicles were built in June, and that it expects most of them to be finished and sold to dealers before the end of the year.

The unsold vehicles amounted to 16% of GM’s total sales from April through June. The company said Friday that it sold more than 582,000 vehicles during the quarter, down more than 15% from a year ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.