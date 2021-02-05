US adds slight 49K jobs in January in rebound from December loss

Construction workers talk at a USA Properties Fund site, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Simi Valley, Calif. Hiring has weakened for six straight months. Nearly 10 million jobs remain lost since the coronavirus struck. And this week, the Congressional Budget Office forecast that employment won’t regain its pre-pandemic level until 2024. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — U.S. employers added just 49,000 jobs in January, a sign that that the coronavirus pandemic retains a tight grip on the economy nearly a year after it triggered a recession.

The tepid increase followed a decline of 227,000 jobs in December, the first loss since April.

The unemployment rate for January fell sharply from 6.7% to 6.3%, the Labor Department said Friday. About half the drop occurred because some of those out of work found jobs, while others stopped looking for work and were no longer counted as unemployed.

Nearly 10 million jobs remain lost to the pandemic.

December’s drop — the first in eight months — came amid renewed restrictions on businesses like restaurants and bars to slow a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

Some of those restrictions were loosened in January, though perhaps not in time to affect the jobs report, which measures employment in the middle of each month.

As hiring has slowed, many employers have continued to lay off workers. The number of applications for unemployment benefits, though declining for the past few weeks, remained at an elevated 779,000 last week.

The report comes amid President Joe Biden’s push for a $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which would provide $1,400 checks for most U.S. individuals and a $400 weekly unemployment payment on top of state benefits. The package would also extend two federal jobless aid programs, from mid-March through September.

The Senate worked late into the night on Thursday, with Biden’s fellow Democrats aiming to override Republican opposition to the sweeping COVID-19 relief plan.

The damage to the job market since March has widened financial inequality in the United States, especially hurting women and people of color. At the same time, Americans fortunate enough to have kept their jobs have amassed $2.3 trillion in savings — double the pre-pandemic total. That enlarged pool of savings could fuel a rapid rebound in spending as business restrictions are lifted and more Americans become more confident about shopping, dining out and traveling.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.