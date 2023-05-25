Clearance sale signs are displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday, April 26, 2023. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for April. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

(NewsNation) — The U.S. economy grew at a faster rate in the first quarter than previously estimated, according to government data released Thursday.

Gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — grew at a 1.3% annual rate from January to March, an upgrade from the previous 1.1% estimate.

Even with the adjustment, the first quarter of 2023 marks the weakest GDP growth since the second quarter of 2022 when the economy shrank. The economy grew at a 2.6% rate from October to December.

The Commerce Department’s revised estimate Thursday primarily reflects an upward revision to private inventory investment.

Consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of U.S. economic activity, remained strong and grew at 3.8% — up slightly from the initial 3.7% estimate. That’s the fastest such rate in nearly two years.

But Thursday’s upward revisions will likely come as bad news for the Federal Reserve which has raised interest rates 10 consecutive times in order to cool the economy and tame inflation.

“Revised higher is not what is in [the Fed’s] game plan,” said Dan Roccato, a finance professor at the University of San Diego.

Inflation has improved in recent months but remains higher than the Fed’s 2% target. Prices were up 4.9% in April compared to a year earlier — down from a 9.1% rate in June, per the Consumer Price Index.

Despite the Fed’s rate hikes, the U.S. labor market has been resilient. America’s employers added 253,000 jobs in April and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, matching a 54-year low.

Average hourly wages rose by 0.5% from March to April, nearly twice what economists had expected.

The revised estimate Thursday comes as lawmakers on Capitol Hill continue to spar over the debt ceiling. If the debt ceiling isn’t raised in time, the nation would default on its debt. That could happen as soon as early June and it’s a scenario that could ignite a global economic crisis.

