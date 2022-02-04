WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — U.S. employers added a burst of 467,000 jobs in January despite a wave of omicron inflections that sickened millions of workers, kept many consumers at home and left businesses from restaurants to manufacturers short-staffed.

The Labor Department’s Friday report also showed the unemployment rate ticked up to 4% from 3.9%. Job gains in December were also revised much higher.

The strong hiring gain, which was unexpected, demonstrates the eagerness of many employers to hire, even as the pandemic maintains its grip on the economy. Businesses appear to have seen the omicron wave as having at most a temporary impact on the economy and remain confident about longer-term growth.

Economists had been bracing for a disappointment as the government surveyed businesses for payrolls in mid-January, when omicron infections were peaking.

As of last week, the United States was reporting an average 7-day moving average of 596,860 cases a week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins. That is down 19% from the week prior.

Economists and White House officials had urged against reading too much into a weak report. The Federal Reserve is expected to start raising interest rates next month, with economists anticipating as many as seven hikes this year to tame inflation.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.