US jobless claims dip to 793,000 with layoffs still high

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, a “Now Hiring” sign hangs on the front wall of a Harbor Freight Tools store in Manchester, N.H. U.S. employers cut back sharply on hiring in December, particularly in pandemic-hit industries such as restaurants and hotels, as soaring virus infections and government restrictions weakened the economy that month. The number of available jobs rose slightly and layoffs fell, according to the Labor Department’s Tuesday report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The number of Americans filing new unemployment claims last week declined slightly to 793,000, evidence that job cuts remain high despite a substantial decline in new viral infections.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that last week’s jobless claims fell by 19,000 from the week prior. Before COVID-19 erupted in the United States in March, weekly applications for jobless aid had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession.

The job market’s improvement slowed through the fall and in the past two months has essentially stalled. Over the past two months combined, employers have cut 178,000 jobs. Nearly 10 million jobs remain lost to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans receiving traditional unemployment benefits also dipped in the week ending Jan. 30, the latest period for which figures are available. More than 4.5 million people received unemployment benefits that week, a drop of roughly 145,000 from the week before.

The figures are released as President Joe Biden continues to push for a $1.9 trillion economic rescue package. Biden’s proposal would extend, through August, two federal unemployment benefit programs that are set to expire in mid-March. His proposal would also raise the federal unemployment benefit to $400 a week from the current $300.

Some economists, including former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have raised concerns that such a huge spending package would risk igniting inflation by fueling a burst of consumer spending later this year as the virus is gradually brought under control.

Yet on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted the struggling job market and said he thought that any worrisome surge in inflation would be unlikely. If it did arise, Powell said, the Fed has the financial tools it needs to quell inflation. For now, inflation remains below the Fed’s target rate.

“We are still very far from a strong labor market whose benefits are broadly shared,” Powell said.

About 4 million people who are out of work have stopped searching for jobs and so aren’t counted as unemployed. Powell said that if these people were counted among the officially jobless, the unemployment rate would be nearly 10%.

The overall unemployment rate fell last month to 6.3% from 6.7%.

In his remarks to the Economic Club of New York, the Fed chair also highlighted the uneven nature of the layoffs in this pandemic. Job losses among the highest-earning one-quarter of Americans have been just 4%, while job losses among the poorest one-quarter have been “a staggering 17%,” Powell said.

Layoffs have also fallen disproportionately on Black workers. In December, 18% of people who sought unemployment aid were black, even though African Americans make up 13.5% of the workforce, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. By contrast, nearly 50% of the applicants were white, even though 77% of workers are white.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. All reporting by Christopher Rugaber.