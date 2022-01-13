(NewsNation Now) — A NewsNation poll found that more than 40% of the country dubbed inflation as one of the biggest problems facing the nation, and shoppers everywhere are feeling its effects. Supply chain shortages have left shelves empty at big chain stores, and mom-and-pop shops are hurting the most.

“It’s been tough. It’s been brutal, COVID was bad enough,” said Jay Liberman, owner of Foodstuffs. “Every day is a challenge whether it’s raw food, packaging, or supplies we have to pivot and change every single day.”

Liberman has 40 years in the business and says getting food on the shelves has never been this challenging. Now, he says he has to change his menu every day, depending on the inventory he can get.

“It puts stress on you. It can’t get much worse; if it does we will adapt,” Liberman said.

At big-box stores like Target and Walmart, prices are skyrocketing.

The average U.S. household spent $144 per week at the grocery last year, according to FMI, a trade organization for groceries and food producers. That was down from the peak of $161 in 2020, but still far above the $113.50 that households spent in 2019.

Hundreds of Americans have shared the shock and frustration on social media showing bare shelves, down milk cartons, holes in the aisle and empty meat sections.

“Dairy and the meats are so expensive,” said shopper Steven Sherrill. “Many people just wipe out the supplies … where do you go after that? And then at a lot of the stores in the neighborhood, the foods are not fresh.”

Inflation and supply issues are also affecting the pet food industry. Some pet stores say certain cat foods can’t be found and bought anymore because there’s not enough chicken and suppliers don’t have cans.