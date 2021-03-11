US weekly jobless claims drop to 712,000, lowest in months

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, a customer wears a face mask as they carry their order past a now hiring sign at an eatery in Richardson, Texas. The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 751,000, the lowest since March, but it’s still historically high and indicates the viral pandemic is still forcing many employers to cut jobs. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits dropped to 712,000 last week, the lowest total since early November.

The U.S. Labor Department released its latest figures Thursday, showing that last week’s unemployment claims dropped by 42,000.

The announcement comes as President Joe Biden readies to sign the newly passed $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill that extends emergency unemployment benefits on Friday.

The number of Americans receiving traditional unemployment benefits also decreased to 4.1 million, a decline of nearly 200,000.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the final version of a sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday, sending the bill to Biden’s desk. The final passage of the bill means the federal government should be able to launch the delivery of $1,400 stimulus checks almost right away, according to tax experts.

The bill, one of the largest stimulus measures in American history, will send fresh aid to small businesses as well as one-time $1,400 checks to mostly lower- and middle-income households. It will also extend a government-funded $300 weekly unemployment supplement through Sept. 6.

In February, U.S. employers added a robust 379,000 jobs, the most since October, reflecting an economy in which consumers are spending more and states and cities are easing business restrictions. Thursday’s figure, though the lowest weekly figure in four months, showed that weekly applications for jobless benefits remain high by historical standards: Before the viral outbreak, they had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession.

Jobless claims have been slow to decline with the improvement in economic activity and public health because of issues ranging from fraudulent filings and backlogs due to winter weather.