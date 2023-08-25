Used car market is ‘unusual’ right now: Expert

  • Used car prices are down 4% compared to this time last year
  • Those prices are down despite lower inventory and high demand
  • Experts say now could be a good time to buy given where the market stands

Updated:
Your Money

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation